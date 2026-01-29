Karnataka govt ad on MGNREGA repeal triggers ruckus in Assembly; Opposition MLAs walk out

An advertisement issued by Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR) regarding the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) created a ruckus in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The issue resulted in an hour-long adjournment due to BJP protests, after which Opposition legislators staged a walkout.

A front-page ad published in major dailies in the state said “VB-G RAM G introduced by the Union Government is a death knell to the powers of Gram Panchayat and employment guarantee”. An eight-panel comic strip featuring a dialogue between Mahatma Gandhi and a citizen called “Sanghappa” was also part of the ad.

Gandhi is seen questioning the changes under the VB-G RAM G, even as Sanghappa, considered a veiled reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, defends VB-G RAM G.

The ad came under fire soon after Question Hour concluded in the Assembly. BJP and JD(S) legislators displayed the ad in the House, condemning the government decision. BJP MLA Suresh Kumar, who raised the issue, said the ad amounted to “loot of tax money collected from the public”. JD(S) MLA C B Suresh Babu demanded that the ad be withdrawn, while independent MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP, said it would lead to a deterioration in the relationship between the Centre and the state.

The RDPR minister defended the ad, saying the VB-G RAM G Act was passed unilaterally and imposed an unnecessary burden on the state. The Opposition benches, however, interrupted his response by criticising the state government, leading to an adjournment.

When the House resumed, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the ad was illegal. “Is it not disrespectful to use Gandhi’s image for such ads?… If you want to issue such advertisements, do it using Congress party funds,” he said, accusing the treasury benches of misusing taxpayer money.

In response, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge asked whether the use of Gandhi’s image in central government ads amounted to “misuse”, adding that government funds in Gujarat were even used to publish ads wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Unhappy with the minister’s response, Ashoka and other BJP and JD(S) legislators walked out of the Assembly.