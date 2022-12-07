Boards of governors to be set up in government engineering colleges in Karnataka

A board of governors will be set up in each of Karnataka’s 14 government engineering colleges, along the lines of those in the Indian Institutes of Technology, to lessen their administrative and academic burden, the higher education department announced on Wednesday.

“The board of governors will consist of around 10 members named by the government and will include major stakeholders like teachers, principals, industrialists and government officials, who can drive community participation and resource management at the institutional level,” Pradeep P, commissioner of the department of collegiate and technical education, said at a press conference.

Dr Gopalkrishna Joshi, executive director of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, explained the idea of a board of governors. “It is also aimed at pushing policy decisions efficiently. Otherwise, every time the institution will have to go to the government for administrative matters or to the vice-chancellor of the affiliated university for academic matters. To ease this process, a local governing council will help in decentralising the work for the institutions,” he said.

The board of governors will not have complete autonomy, but only graded autonomy, which will allow it to monitor, mobilise and utilise human, financial, academic and physical resources.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said there were certain hiccups in the implementation of the New Education Policy 2022. “The NEP is being rolled out and there are challenges that we are facing. But there have been no shortcomings when it comes to the preparation of the NEP. However, universities are conducting orientation sessions and preparing content based on the new curriculum guidelines provided in the NEP,” he said.

While many professional degree colleges have flagged the technical glitches hampering the Unified University College Management System portal – which uses a single-login system for the state’s higher educational institutions—higher education officials said it would yield optimistic results and save costs for the colleges in the coming years.

According to the department, 90 per cent of admissions are approved through the portal and the examination module has saved the government hundreds of crores of rupees annually, wherein 98 per cent of exams have been conducted through the portal.