scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka governor lauds BJP govt for FDI, exports and cow protection in address to legislature

The address, however, didn't mention the government moves to increase SC, ST reservation and create new OBC categories.

Thawarchand Gehlot, who highlighted the BJP government's achievements at the start of the budget session, said the FDI and exports achievements were "significant milestones as the state is among the top four exporting states''. (File)

Karnataka is a top achiever in ease of doing business, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot said in an address to a joint meeting of the legislature on Friday, adding that the state had attracted foreign direct investment of Rs 1.63 lakh crore–38 per cent of total investments in the country–and contributed $25.87 billion in terms of exports.

The address, however, did not mention the government moves to increase SC, ST reservation and create new OBC categories– matters that are in court.

The governor, who highlighted the BJP government’s achievements at the start of the budget session, said the FDI and exports achievements were “significant milestones as the state is among the top four exporting states”.

“My government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, labourers, the poor, weaker sections and the underprivileged and is marching forward on the path of development. My government is following the model of inclusive development and I am confident that it will successfully navigate the path of progress laid by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal,” the governor said in his address prepared in Hindi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

The joint address was delivered in the absence of senior Opposition members including Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Several members of the treasury benches were also absent.

The governor praised the implementation of the cow slaughter prohibition law and the cow adoption policies in the state.

“The Chief Minister’s Raitha Vidya Nidhi Scheme is extended to weavers, farm labourers and also other categories and 10.79 lakh students have been given scholarships worth Rs 484 crore through direct cash transfers,” he said.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

“The Punya Koti Dattu scheme has been implemented in the country for the first time to protect the cattle in the government and private gaushalas, for which Rs 26.97 crore has been received from the salaries of state government employees voluntarily,” the governor said.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 17:00 IST
Next Story

Graduate route visa, scholarships and more — how UK remains major draw for international students

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close