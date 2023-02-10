Karnataka governor lauds BJP govt for FDI, exports and cow protection in address to legislature

Karnataka is a top achiever in ease of doing business, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot said in an address to a joint meeting of the legislature on Friday, adding that the state had attracted foreign direct investment of Rs 1.63 lakh crore–38 per cent of total investments in the country–and contributed $25.87 billion in terms of exports.

The address, however, did not mention the government moves to increase SC, ST reservation and create new OBC categories– matters that are in court.

The governor, who highlighted the BJP government’s achievements at the start of the budget session, said the FDI and exports achievements were “significant milestones as the state is among the top four exporting states”.

“My government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, labourers, the poor, weaker sections and the underprivileged and is marching forward on the path of development. My government is following the model of inclusive development and I am confident that it will successfully navigate the path of progress laid by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal,” the governor said in his address prepared in Hindi.

The joint address was delivered in the absence of senior Opposition members including Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Several members of the treasury benches were also absent.

The governor praised the implementation of the cow slaughter prohibition law and the cow adoption policies in the state.

“The Chief Minister’s Raitha Vidya Nidhi Scheme is extended to weavers, farm labourers and also other categories and 10.79 lakh students have been given scholarships worth Rs 484 crore through direct cash transfers,” he said.

“The Punya Koti Dattu scheme has been implemented in the country for the first time to protect the cattle in the government and private gaushalas, for which Rs 26.97 crore has been received from the salaries of state government employees voluntarily,” the governor said.