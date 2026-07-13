KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar suspended over illegal selection of daughters

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot suspended the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman, Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Monday, following allegations that he facilitated the unlawful selection of his two daughters for government posts and failed to disclose a conflict of interest.

A statement issued by Lok Bhavan said Sahukar “failed to recuse himself or formally declare a conflict of interest while his dependents participated in the KPSC selection process.”

According to complaints received by the Governor, Sahukar facilitated the illegal selection of his daughters to the posts of Industrial Extension Officer.

“One of the daughters of the Chairman has obtained the income and caste certificate by declaring the family income of Rs 40,000 per annum. This evidence indicates that the Chairman’s daughter has claimed OBC Reservation and Creamy Layer exemption by deliberate suppression of facts and using manipulated lower-income declarations in spite of having income more than the prescribed limit and knowing that his father is working as the Chairman of the Commission,” Governor said.