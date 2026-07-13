KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar suspended over illegal selection of daughters

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Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot suspended the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman, Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Monday, following allegations that he facilitated the unlawful selection of his two daughters for government posts and failed to disclose a conflict of interest.
A statement issued by Lok Bhavan said Sahukar “failed to recuse himself or formally declare a conflict of interest while his dependents participated in the KPSC selection process.”
According to complaints received by the Governor, Sahukar facilitated the illegal selection of his daughters to the posts of Industrial Extension Officer.
“One of the daughters of the Chairman has obtained the income and caste certificate by declaring the family income of Rs 40,000 per annum. This evidence indicates that the Chairman’s daughter has claimed OBC Reservation and Creamy Layer exemption by deliberate suppression of facts and using manipulated lower-income declarations in spite of having income more than the prescribed limit and knowing that his father is working as the Chairman of the Commission,” Governor said.
‘Suppressed vital information’
The statement also noted that, as per a 2002 government order, the children of the KPSC chairman are not eligible to claim a reservation under the backward classes quota. “In spite of this restriction, the Chairman and his daughters have suppressed the vital information to get undue benefit, which is an act impossible without administrative oversight or deliberate blindness by the head of the Commission,” it said.
The Governor’s office noted that the income and property returns submitted by Sahukar, along with other facts, point to the chairman of KPSC with some certainty, adding that this constituted misbehaviour.
“Hence, the Hon’ble Governor has recommended to the President of India to make reference to the Supreme Court of India under Article 371(1)of the Constitution of India for necessary inquiry into the allegations made” against the KPSC chairman.
The Governor suspended the chairman to ensure a fair, impartial and uninfluenced investigation. “The Governor has ordered that the next senior-most member of the Commission act as Chairman, KPSC, until further orders,” the release said.
Last Friday, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Suma S Sahukar, his daughter, who had applied for the junior engineer post in the Department of Commerce and Industries, based on a complaint filed by the KPSC assistant secretary.
Sahukar was appointed chairman of KPSC in 2021.
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