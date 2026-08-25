Karnataka Public Service Commission chief suspended amid ED probe

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot suspended Sahukar under Article 317(2) of the Constitution, according to a press release issued by the Governor’s Secretariat on Monday.

The suspension was ordered on the aid and advice of the state Cabinet dated August 21, and follows an order of the Karnataka High Court dated August 18 in Writ Petition No. 21376/2026. Sahukar will remain suspended until further orders from the President of India.

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The Governor’s Secretariat said the senior-most member of the KPSC has been directed to act as chairman of the commission until further orders.

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