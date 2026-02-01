Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot withholds assent, reserves hate speech bill for President’s consideration

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Highlighting inconsistencies in The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025, and raising concerns over “subjective and draconian executive powers”, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has denied assent for the controversial legislation. The Bill, according to sources, was reserved for the consideration of the President of India to avoid “Constitutional complications”.
The controversial legislation was passed by the state government during the Winter Session of the state legislature. It has attracted opposition from the BJP and civil society groups.
While reserving the Bill, the governor’s office is learnt to have noted the 40 representations against the Bill. Among the concerns raised was that sections related to hate speech and hate crimes were not new and were part of existing laws. It noted that the Bill classified the non-cognisable and bailable offences as cognisable and non-bailable, which applied not only to individuals but also to organisations.
“This means that the government has the power under this Act to prohibit any speech or event if the authorities feel that it may cause hatred. There is a feeling that this section gives arbitrary power to authorities,” a source said.
A communication from Lok Bhavan to the President has noted that the definition of hate speech under the Bill was vague and there was a “possibility of misuse of the provisions of this Act for political malice or to avenge hatred against any person, group or community”.
Governor Gehlot noted that the Bill was passed without meaningful consultation with civil society groups, media bodies, digital rights groups or constitutional experts, sources said. Laws brought in the name of ‘social security’ and ‘harmony’ have taken freedom of expression away from citizens in the past, he reportedly said. The Bill “is a harbinger of such serious predicament,” the governor’s office said, according to sources.
“Instead of effectively using existing laws, bringing in a new and vague law raised suspicions that the state wants to impose its control over the private communication of citizens,” the Lok Bhavan has reportedly noted, while reserving the Bill.
Governor Gehlot reserved the Bill for the President as it attracted “repugnancy with central laws, violation of fundamental rights, and subjective and draconian executive powers,” the source added.
