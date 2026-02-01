Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot withholds assent, reserves hate speech bill for President’s consideration

A communication from Lok Bhavan to the President has noted that the definition of hate speech under the Bill was vague and there was a ‘possibility of misuse of provisions’.

Written by: Akram M
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 10:18 PM IST
The Bill has been reserved for the President’s consideration to avoid constitutional complications.Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has withheld assent to the Hate Speech and Hate Crime Bill, 2025, citing vagueness, overlap with existing laws and the risk of misuse. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Highlighting inconsistencies in The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025, and raising concerns over “subjective and draconian executive powers”, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has denied assent for the controversial legislation. The Bill, according to sources, was reserved for the consideration of the President of India to avoid “Constitutional complications”.

The controversial legislation was passed by the state government during the Winter Session of the state legislature. It has attracted opposition from the BJP and civil society groups.

While reserving the Bill, the governor’s office is learnt to have noted the 40 representations against the Bill. Among the concerns raised was that sections related to hate speech and hate crimes were not new and were part of existing laws. It noted that the Bill classified the non-cognisable and bailable offences as cognisable and non-bailable, which applied not only to individuals but also to organisations.

“This means that the government has the power under this Act to prohibit any speech or event if the authorities feel that it may cause hatred. There is a feeling that this section gives arbitrary power to authorities,” a source said.

A communication from Lok Bhavan to the President has noted that the definition of hate speech under the Bill was vague and there was a “possibility of misuse of the provisions of this Act for political malice or to avenge hatred against any person, group or community”.

Also Read | All about Karnataka’s new Hate Speech Bill, how the issue is regulated across India

Governor Gehlot noted that the Bill was passed without meaningful consultation with civil society groups, media bodies, digital rights groups or constitutional experts, sources said. Laws brought in the name of ‘social security’ and ‘harmony’ have taken freedom of expression away from citizens in the past, he reportedly said. The Bill “is a harbinger of such serious predicament,” the governor’s office said, according to sources.

“Instead of effectively using existing laws, bringing in a new and vague law raised suspicions that the state wants to impose its control over the private communication of citizens,” the Lok Bhavan has reportedly noted, while reserving the Bill.

Story continues below this ad

Governor Gehlot reserved the Bill for the President as it attracted “repugnancy with central laws, violation of fundamental rights, and subjective and draconian executive powers,” the source added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement