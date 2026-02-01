Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot withholds assent, reserves hate speech bill for President’s consideration

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has withheld assent to the Hate Speech and Hate Crime Bill, 2025, citing vagueness, overlap with existing laws and the risk of misuse. (File Photo)

Highlighting inconsistencies in The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025, and raising concerns over “subjective and draconian executive powers”, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has denied assent for the controversial legislation. The Bill, according to sources, was reserved for the consideration of the President of India to avoid “Constitutional complications”.

The controversial legislation was passed by the state government during the Winter Session of the state legislature. It has attracted opposition from the BJP and civil society groups.

While reserving the Bill, the governor’s office is learnt to have noted the 40 representations against the Bill. Among the concerns raised was that sections related to hate speech and hate crimes were not new and were part of existing laws. It noted that the Bill classified the non-cognisable and bailable offences as cognisable and non-bailable, which applied not only to individuals but also to organisations.