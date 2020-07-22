Karnataka Governor nominates five MLCs to Legislative Council

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met the Governor earlier in the day (Photo: CM office) Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met the Governor earlier in the day (Photo: CM office)

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday nominated five MLCs to the state legislative council hours after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met the former for a ‘courtesy visit’.

Those nominated include H Vishwanath who joined BJP last year, CP Yogeshwar, Dr. Talwar Sabanna, social activist Shantarama Budna Siddi and BJP Mahila Morcha leader Bharathi Shetty.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala nominates five MLCs to Karnataka Legislative Council hours after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Governor in a ‘Courtesy visit’s’ on Wednesday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/HG9w3bEN48 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 22, 2020

“In exercise of the powers vested in me by the sub- clause (e) of clause (3) of Article 171 of the Constitution of India, I, Vajubhai Vala, Governor of Karnataka, nominate the following persons to be the members of the Karnataka Legislative Council, with immediate effect,” an official gazette notification issued on Wednesday said.

Shantharam Budna Siddi, one of the five newly nominated BJP MLCs from the Siddi community in Uttara Kannada district is the first from the community to be nominated for a legislative body . His ancestors are believed to be descendants of the Bantu people from Southeast Africa.

Shantarama Siddi is also the first in the community to hold a degree. He has been a tribal activist in Vanavasi Kalyanashram.

Meanwhile, Adagur H Vishwanath and C P Yogeshwar played an important role in the Yediyurappa led BJP government coming to power in Karnataka last year.

Former JD(S) leader H Vishwanath joined BJP after rebelling against the HD Kumarswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government. He lost in the December 5 by-election from the Hunsur Assembly seat in Mysuru district on a BJP ticket which had fallen vacant following his disqualification. Vishwanath’s name was recommended by Yediyurappa for MLC polls which were held in June 2020 but was rejected by the BJP high command.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, H Vishwanath said, “I am happy that I have got nominated to MLC, this is an opportunity to serve the people and society.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.