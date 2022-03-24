Karnataka Governor appoints Justice Phaneendra as new Upa Lokayukta

After a gap of nearly two years, a former judge of the Karnataka High Court Justice K N Phaneendra has been appointed the Upa Lokayukta of the state.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot issued a notification appointing Justice Phaneendra after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recommended his name for the post following a consultation with the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Speaker of Legislative Assembly, Chairman of Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in both the Houses of the state Legislature. Justice Phaneendra is likely to take oath next week.

The post was vacant after the term of Justice N Ananda ended in December 2020.

According to his biodata, he was directly recruited as District and Sessions Judge in 1998, served as Additional District and Sessions Judge in the Bengaluru and Shivamogga districts and as Principal District and Sessions Judge in the Udupi, Haveri and Belagavi districts.

He also served as Secretary to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court and also as the Principal Secretary to the Karnataka government’s Department of Law, Justice and Human Rights. He was appointed as the Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on October 24, 2013, and became a permanent judge on March 4, 2016. He retired as a high court judge in May 2020.