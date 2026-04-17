Ballot papers are back: Karnataka Governor clears Bill to replace EVMs in local polls

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has granted assent to the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for the use of ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the upcoming local body polls in the state.

The Act received assent on Tuesday and was notified by the government on Wednesday. The legislation was passed during the budget session held in March.

The Karnataka government had tabled the amendment, arguing that it was necessary to switch back to ballot papers as the Election Commission of India (ECI) had not adequately addressed concerns about EVMs.

“… some concerns have been raised, regarding functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) necessitating a return to the robust secret ballot paper system to restore public trust,” according to the Act. It said that “the decision of the Karnataka State Government to revert to paper ballots for local body elections, in response to concerns about EVM credibility and voter privacy, reflects a growing consensus on the need to strengthen electoral mechanisms that prioritize anonymity and transparency.”