Karnataka governor accepts B Nagendra’s resignation as minister

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted B Nagendra’s resignation as Minister for Planning and Statistics with immediate effect, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The resignation was accepted on the recommendation of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, hereby accept the resignation of B Nagendra, Minister for Planning and Statistics, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect,” the notification said.

B. Nagendra had submitted his resignation on Friday over allegations of involvement in the embezzlement of funds from the State-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, amid mounting pressure from the opposition BJP