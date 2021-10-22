Karnataka government forms panel to formulate Youth Policy, most members BJP-backed

The state government has formed a 13-member committee of experts to formulate the Karnataka Youth Policy 2021 to empower youths but most of the members in the committee have a background of ruling BJP and a few are children of former BJP ministers.

Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda has asked the committee to elicit opinion about expectations from the new policy and to submit a report within two months to the government.

Karnataka had framed a Youth Policy in 2012 when Jagadish Shettar was the Chief Minister. Now, the 13-member committee of experts set up by the state government has Shettar’s son Sankalp.

R Balasubramiam, the founder of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement will head the Youth Policy committee while the members include Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Prathap Lingiah, NSS Officer and M N Nataraj Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra are the as representatives of the state government in the committee.

Meanwhile, other experts in the committee, including Sankalp Shettar, are Chakravarthi Sulibele, founder of Yuva Brigade and Right-wing orator Aishwarya Divesh, the daughter of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar. Channamallikarjuna B Patil was convener of the BJP Karnataka social media, and Vinod Krishnamurthy is the current social media convener of the saffron party in the state, K Naganna Gowda, former Mandya district BJP unit president and minister Narayan Gowda.

“Although the state has had its youth policy since 2012, there is a need to evolve a new policy now to keep in tune with the changing times and aspirations of youth,” the minister said in a statement.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said, “Usually, while forming a committee to evolve policy, experts from the concerned area should be included to bring the best policy which will help the government and the youths. The state government should have included youngsters who have achieved in various areas in the committee.”

Narayan Gowda said that the new youth policy would focus on new technologies and innovations apart from giving importance to sports through youth organisations. “It would also lay emphasis on the measures to be taken to inculcate leadership qualities in youth and impart necessary skills to help them get jobs,” he added in the release.