Karnataka government to sell mangoes online from today

Starting from Monday the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) along with India Post will deliver mangoes to customers’ doorsteps, said officials.

According to KSMDMCL officials, they and India Post have launched a web portal (www.karsirimangoes.karnataka. gov.in) for online sales. In 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, the state government and India Post started delivering mangoes, also known as the king of fruits, from farmers in the Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts to consumers using online marketing and postal services.

After the success of this initiative, the KSMDMCL continued delivering mangoes through India Post in 2021 and this year too the department is hoping to get a good response from customers. Speaking to The Indian Express KSMDMCL’s managing director CG Nagaraju said, “From the last two years both farmers and customers have benefited from this initiative. In 2020, a total of 100 tonnes of mango was supplied to 35 thousand customers across the state and in 2021, despite a lower yield, 79 tonnes of mango were sold to 45 thousand consumers. This shows the customers are interested in buying good quality mangoes from farmers online.”

The portal has names and mobile numbers of farmers and varieties of fruits grown by them. After the customer places the order the farmer will receive a text message. The farmer will then pack the fruits and send them to the General Post Office (GPO), Bengaluru. The boxes will be dispatched to their respective destinations from the GPO.

Karnataka is among the top mango growers in India, cultivating the crop on 1.68 lakh hectares in 16 districts, such as Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, and Ramanagara.

Karnataka grows Badami, Mallika, Neelam, Malgova, Kalapad, Sindhura, Alphonso, Totapuri, and other varieties of mangoes.