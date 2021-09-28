Karnataka government to join hands with Infosys for skill development as per NEP norms

The Karnataka government Tuesday decided to collaborate with Information Technology major Infosys to enable skill development among students as per the norms of the new Education Policy (NEP-2020).

“The Department of Higher Education and Infosys will sign three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) soon to utilise the ‘Infosys Springboard’ platform that comprises over 3,000 skill development courses for college students,” state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan announced.

The minister added that a decision was taken in a meeting convened with Infosys officials at Vikasa Soudha. Ashwthnarayan added that the IT major’s platform will also facilitate digital learning for college faculty and professional guidance for students. “Infosys has agreed to donate 15,000 debonded computers to colleges in the state,” he said.

Elaborating on ‘Infosys Springboard’, the minister described it as an integrated digital literacy platform comprising effective digital learning solutions, technology-based life skill courses, gamification, live classes, industry certification, makers’ lab, career guidance and options for higher education among others.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the department said MoUs signed will also enable the introduction of gesture-computing and biometrics for smart classrooms, utilising virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) for training, linking learning data with performance outcomes and utilising gamification and design principles to create healthy competition among students. “Further, automation and robotic tools from the platform will also be used to create content as part of these proposed MoUs,” the official added.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ashwathnarayan said an “NEP community” will be established to facilitate the exchange of best practices among institutions. “Institutions will be mentored and guided towards the implementation of the NEP framework and collaboration will be established between KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) and Infosys to achieve talent acceleration,” he said.