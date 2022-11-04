Enrolment in Karnataka govt schools up by 4 lakh, but number of teachers declines: report 

An education ministry report has said that the enrolment of students in Karnataka’s government schools reached 54,45,989 in 2021-2022, up from 50,31,6060 in the previous year. And the overall enrolment, from pre-primary classes to Class 12 in both government and private schools, was 1.2 crore, up from 1.1 crore in 2020-21.

As per the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE Plus 2021-22) report released Thursday, “the total enrolment of all the schools in the UDISE+ system, from pre-primary to higher secondary, has crossed 26.52 crore in 2021-22 [nationally]. At the levels of upper primary, secondary and higher secondary, school enrolment has increased, showing an improvement in the ability of the system to retain more and more children in the system of school education over time.”

However, the number of teachers in government schools decreased from 2,08,168 to 1,99,057. The number of private unaided schools has also come down, from 19,915 to 19,650. At the national level too, the total number of teachers has declined by 1.95 per cent.

Lokesh Talikatte, president of the Registered Unaided Private Schools Association, blamed the government. “In the last three academic years, thousands of private schools have shut down because of harassment by government officials and the losses incurred because of Covid-19. This has also rendered thousands of teachers jobless and pushed students to government schools, where the quality of education and infrastructure is still a problem,” he said.



However, the report also showed that the gross enrolment ratio across all social groups in the state has reached 56.6 from 55.6, but is still the lowest in south India, way below the ratios of Kerala (85.0), Tamil Nadu (81.5), Telangana (64.8) and Andhra Pradesh (56.7).

According to the report, Karnataka also recorded a dropout rate of 14.7 per cent, wherein the highest rate was observed in the secondary level (Classes 9-10). More boys (16.2 per cent) dropped out than girls (13 per cent) in 2021-22. But the total retention rate remained at 82.8 per cent in the state.

Nearly 98.5 per cent of the state’s government schools have electricity and around 97.9 per cent have drinking water. Also, 98.4 per cent of the government schools have toilets. But only 37.8 per cent of government schools have computers and only 10.7 per cent have internet access.