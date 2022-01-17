Karnataka government says Covid-19 cases may peak in last week of January but rules out lockdown

Karnataka on Monday reported 27,156 fresh Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths. The positivity rate in the state in the last 24 hours was 12.45 per cent.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government has decided not to enforce a lockdown in spite of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

After participating in a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, Ashoka said, “Experts have compared the trends in Delhi and Maharashtra, where the number of cases has been declining in recent days. According to their calculation, Karnataka may see cases peaking in the last week of January. Thereafter, the cases are expected to decline.”

The government will hold another meeting on Friday to take a decision on weekend curfew and night curfew, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Bommai asked officials to deploy more personnel in hospital out-patient departments in Bengaluru.

He has also told health department officials to involve local doctors for consultation and give priority to infected children, especially in rural areas. He said the parents of infected children should be counselled and separate medical kits should be prepared for the kids.

The state government has also decided to keep oxygen plants ready for any emergency.

“The CM instructed graded testing as per the ICMR norms… It was also decided that a video conference will be held with the district commissioners of those areas that are lagging behind in the vaccination drive,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Karnataka on Monday reported 27,156 fresh Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths. The positivity rate in the state in the last 24 hours was 12.45 per cent. A total of 7,827 people recovered in the same period. In total, 766 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the state till date.

Notably, the state for the first time on Monday witnessed a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases after the beginning of the third wave.