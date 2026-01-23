Karnataka Government sanctions cash reward for police personnel involved in Prajwal Revanna rape probe

The Karnataka government Tuesday approved a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for police personnel who played a key role in investigating a rape case against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

The head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the case had recommended the grant of cash rewards, following which Director General of Police (DGP) M A Saleem approved the proposal and sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to be distributed among 30 police personnel involved in the investigation.

In addition to the Prajwal Revanna case, a cash reward was also sanctioned for police personnel who were part of the Nyamati bank robbery probe.