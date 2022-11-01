scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Karnataka government reinstates IAS officer arrested on bribery charges as joint secretary

IAS officer J Manjunath was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials in July over bribery allegations. He was then the Bengaluru (urban) deputy commissioner.

In September, a special court granted default bail to Manjunath after the ACB failed to file a charge sheet within 60 days as stipulated. (Twitter/ @JManjunathIAS)

The Karnataka government has reinstated IAS officer J Manjunath, who was previously arrested on bribery charges this year, and appointed him as special officer and ex-officio joint secretary to the health and family welfare department. The order was issued by the state government on Monday.

Manjunath was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in July over bribery allegations. He was then the Bengaluru (urban) deputy commissioner (DC).

In May 2021, ACB officials arrested deputy tahsildar Mahesh P S and contract worker Chetan after they were allegedly trapped while receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to get a favourable order from the deputy commissioner’s court over a land dispute. They were working in the deputy commissioner’s office. The Karnataka High Court, which was hearing the case, had taken ACB to task for not questioning or interrogating Manjunath, who was later arrested and suspended.

In September, a special court granted default bail to Manjunath after the ACB failed to file a charge sheet within 60 days as stipulated. In the bail order, the court also said that the officer cannot leave the country without informing the court and cannot leave the state without the permission of the investigating officer.

However, the state government later dissolved the ACB and the cases were transferred to the Lokayukta.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:54:40 pm
