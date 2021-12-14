Karnataka government promises ‘strict measures’ against private medical colleges benefitting from surrender of seats

Responding to allegations that private medical colleges in Karnataka are benefitting by the process of surrendering medical seats after counselling, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has promised “strict measures” to avoid the same.

“Heavy penalty will be imposed (on erring private medical colleges) in case of surrender of seats. This will ensure that this trend does not continue in the coming years,” Sudhakar said. He was answering a question from BJP member N Ravikumar in the Legislative Council after the latter cited that a “loophole in the law” was allowing a few private medical colleges in the state to benefit from the surrender of medical seats. He pointed out that 1,227 seats were surrendered in 2019-20 and 2020-21 alone.

Further, Ravikumar said that only 8,535 students got medical seats this year even after 89,539 of the 1.19 lakh students. who had taken the entrance examination attained eligibility for admission.

“If the competition is this intense, how do certain seats get surrendered? A mafia involving some colleges and students are active in the state. The colleges inform about the surrender of the seats only at the last hour of the counselling, so that nobody can take them,” he said, urging the government to conduct another round of counselling to fill all seats.

However, Sudhakar cited a Supreme Court ruling to clarify that only three rounds of counselling could be conducted.