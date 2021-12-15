Karnataka government plans to upgrade VTU, UVCE to IIT standards

The Karnataka government is planning to upgrade the state-run Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), under which engineering colleges in the state are affiliated, on the lines of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said Wednesday.

According to him, the 120-acre main campus of VTU in Belagavi will be the first to be upgraded as per the plan. “The government has asked VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa to prepare an action plan within a month to enable this,” he said.

Further, he added that the University Visvesvaraya Engineering College (UVCE), which is over 100 years old, will also be developed on par with top IITs. “A ten-year plan has been developed to ensure this transformation,” he said in Belagavi. UVCE is the lone state-run engineering college which is not under the aegis of VTU.

Further, the minister said that the government “is keen to establish modern and high-tech universities in all districts.” He said all 17 government-run engineering colleges would get a facelift soon to ensure world-class technical education.

“This would get students aspiring to get engineering education attracted to these colleges. The government is also favourable in granting more autonomy and to establish governing boards to look after their management,” Ashwathnarayan said.