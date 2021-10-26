Karnataka government orders ‘Gau-Puja’ across temples on Deepavali

The Karnataka government has ordered to perform ‘Gau-Puja’ (worship of cows) at all temples that come under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department on the occasion of Deepavali on November 5.

The order directs all temples under the Endowments Department to conduct cow worship at temples on ‘Balipaadyami’ between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm, which falls in the auspicious time of ‘godhooli lagna’, according to the Hindu calendar.

According to the order, during the festival of Deepavali every year, the temple authorities should get the cows bathed, decorate them with flowers and revere them as per Hindu traditions and offer them bananas, jaggery, sweets and other dishes and conduct puja.

Commissioner of Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department said in the order, that Minister for Muzrai, Haj & Wakf, Shashikala Jolle in her circular to the department has requested temples to conduct ‘Gau-Puja’.

The order also states that from this year onwards during the time of Deepavali, all temples that come under the Endowments Department should conduct the cow worship compulsorily. “It is a decision taken to carry forward the ancient Hindu tradition according to sacred texts of the religion and ‘sanatana dharma’,” the order stated.