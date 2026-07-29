9 Karnataka officials suspended after video of drinking party during work hours goes viral

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The Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department suspended nine government officials Wednesday for allegedly partying during working hours.
The suspensions came after videos showing the officials skipping work and partying near Siddarabetta hill station went viral on social media platforms. The officials were seen consuming alcohol on the evening of July 24, prompting authorities to initiate strict disciplinary action.
The office of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre released copies of the suspension orders issued against the staff. The suspended officials include six panchayat development officers — Girish, Harish, Prashanth D, Chiranjeevi, Ravishankar, and Dinesh B M; two secretaries, Kemparangayya and Gangadhar; and second division Assistant Manjunath. All nine officials are posted in different parts of the Bengaluru Rural district.
After the videos went viral, the department issued show-cause notices to them asking them to explain their absence. With preliminary evidence confirming misconduct, Bengaluru Rural Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Vasanthi Amar ordered their immediate suspension, pending a detailed departmental inquiry.
The suspension order noted that the officials were not present at their station during office hours on July 24, and were “found to be consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol at a public place like Siddarabetta”. The order said that the officials “did not work during office hours” on a work day, “were not available to the public” and “left their headquarters without prior permission or leave from their superior officers”.
The order noted that they violated the Karnataka Public Service Rules, 2021.
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