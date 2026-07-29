9 Karnataka officials suspended after video of drinking party during work hours goes viral

Karnataka government officials were suspended after viral videos allegedly showed them skipping work and consuming alcohol during office hours near Siddarabetta.

The Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department suspended nine government officials Wednesday for allegedly partying during working hours.

The suspensions came after videos showing the officials skipping work and partying near Siddarabetta hill station went viral on social media platforms. The officials were seen consuming alcohol on the evening of July 24, prompting authorities to initiate strict disciplinary action.

The office of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre released copies of the suspension orders issued against the staff. The suspended officials include six panchayat development officers — Girish, Harish, Prashanth D, Chiranjeevi, Ravishankar, and Dinesh B M; two secretaries, Kemparangayya and Gangadhar; and second division Assistant Manjunath. All nine officials are posted in different parts of the Bengaluru Rural district.