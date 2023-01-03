scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Karnataka government relocates nine IFS officers from Bengaluru

The order copy dated December 31, 2022 stated that the relocation of the officers is being done on technical and administrative grounds.

The Karnataka government has relocated nine senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers of the ranks of Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) and Additional Principal chief conservator of forest (APCCF) to Shivamogga, Dharwad, Hubballi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Ballari from Bengaluru.

PCCF and managing director, Karnataka Forest Development Corporation, has been shifted to Madikeri. PCCF and managing director, Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation (KSFIC), has been shifted to Hubballi.

Similarly, APCCF, project elephant, has been relocated to Hassan district. The district has been in the media reports due to increasing cases of man-elephant conflicts. APCCF, forest evaluation and APCCF, National Forestry Action Programme and Bamboo Mission, have been shifted to Mysuru and Dharwad. APCCF, social forestry and projects, has also been relocated to Dharwad.

APCCF, land records, has been shifted to Shivamogga. The district has the highest cases of forest encroachments. APCCF, legal cell and APCCF Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), have been shifted to Chitradruga and Ballari, respectively.

Till now, these departments were handled from the Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The move comes almost a year after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai orally instructed the forest department officials from the rank of Principal Secretary to the District Forest Officers to move out of their offices and stay in the forests for 15 days in a month.

Commenting on the development, former chief wildlife warden (Karnataka), B J Hosmath said, “Shifting of posts of corporations is meaningless. The APCCF posts which support the head of forest force (HoFF) and chief wildlife warden (CWLW) in one way or the other are required to work from head office. Ultimately, this exercise totally lacks common sense and is devoid of any application of mind. This shifting of posts to far off places in reality might not happen as the department will take time till the completion of the financial year. This will be an additional burden on the state’s finances and no useful purpose will be served.”

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 19:42 IST
