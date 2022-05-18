scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Karnataka government to start mango farm trips soon

People who register on the Karnataka government's website will get to experience life on mango farms, pluck and eat fresh fruits and also enjoy local cuisines.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru |
May 18, 2022 9:41:37 am
The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) will soon start registration for mango-picking tourism in the state. The KSMDMCL has been organising mango picking tourism in the state for the past few years and has received a good response from children and senior citizens, said officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express KSMDMCL’s managing director C G Nagaraju said, “Registration for mango picking tourism will start soon on the corporation’s website. We are also in the process of making the tours more popular in the coming days, which is helping farmers and also becoming a part of the hospitality sector.”

People who will register on the website will get to experience life on mango farms, pluck and eat fresh fruits and also enjoy local cuisines. “Farmers also sell fruits at a lesser price than what is sold in the market during the tour,” added Nagaraju.

Mango tours to farms will be held on Sunday where the corporation will take people to the mango farms in the Ramanagara or Kolar districts from Bengaluru.

Apart from the KSMDMCL, various private farms around Bengaluru now offer mango picking tourism independently.

Karnataka is among the top mango growers in India, cultivating the crop on 1.68 lakh hectares in 16 districts, such as Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, and Ramanagara. Badami, Mallika, Neelam, Malgova, Kalapad, Sindhura, Alphonso, Totapuri, and other varieties of mangoes are grown in the state.

