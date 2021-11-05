Karnataka government lifts night curfew after Covid-19 cases dip in state

In view of a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, the state government withdrew the daily night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

“Night curfew which is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am is herewith withdrawn,” the order copy by chief secretary P Ravi Kumar read.

The hotel industry and the trade body Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) welcomed the move.

President of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels P C Rao said, “Since there was a sharp drop in the number of Covid-19 cases, we requested the state government to withdraw the night curfew. Most of the hotels receive customers after 10 pm. Tourists visiting Bengaluru or the people going to bars could not be catered under the restrictions. One cannot sit at a bar at 6 pm. Bars usually receive customers during the night. The staff working in the second shift at most of the hotels had lost their jobs. This order by the government is a respite for everyone.”

FKCCI president Dr I S Prasad told The Indian Express that the state economy would improve with the restriction being lifted. “We have been requesting the government to withdraw the night curfew. The cases have come down. I welcome the government’s move. Now, the businesses and trades will revive,” he said.

The government has also allowed the resumption of horse racing. “Horse racing is permitted to resume strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department. Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed entry into such premises,” the order copy read.