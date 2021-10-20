Karnataka government to organise campaign to promote Kannada in IT/BT sectors in Bengaluru

Ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, the state government has planned a week-long campaign to promote Kannada language and culture in the IT/BT sectors in Bengaluru.

The campaign called ‘Maataad Maataad Kannada’ (Talk Talk Kannada) will teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas and encourage people working in the IT/BT sector to speak in the language at the office, according to the Department of Kannada and Culture.

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said apart from teaching Kannada, a week-long campaign titled ‘Kannadakkaagi Naavu’ (We for Kannada) will be organised from October 24 to 30. “Under this campaign, we will also promote the use of Kannada on social media and acquaint the public with the works of famous Kannada writers,” he added.

The Department of Kannada and Culture will organise an event that will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra of Bengaluru from October 29 to 31 which will have a book exhibition, food, art and sculpture melas along with ethnic dress display and also cultural programmes.

According to the department, they have plans to organise a mass rendition of three popular Kannada songs by one lakh people at 11:06 am on October 28. The department officials said the songs — Baarisu Kannada Dindimava written by Jnanpith awardee Kumvempu, Jogada Siri Belakinalli written by well know Kannada poet Nisar Ahmed, and Huttidare KannadaNadalli Huttabeku a Kannada movie song by Hamsalekha — will be sung on the premises of government offices and educational institutions. According to a statement, IAS, IPS and UPSC officials will sing along with others during the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has received 4,500 applications for the Rajyotsava awards, Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said. “The shortlisted names will be announced on October 28,” he added.