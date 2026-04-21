5 years on, relatives of victims of Karnataka hospital tragedy during Covid get govt jobs

During the peak of the Covid second wave in May 2021, Chamarajanagar District Hospital suffered one of the worst tragedies in the country. On the night of May 2, liquid medical oxygen at the hospital ran out, claiming the lives of 36 Covid patients.

Five years later, after multiple petitions and demonstrations, the Karnataka Government recruited members from 25 families, distributing the orders on Tuesday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Manjunath S, one of the beneficiaries, narrated the ordeal faced by the victims to ensure the promise made to them was fulfilled. His father Siddaraju was among those who died due to the oxygen shortage.