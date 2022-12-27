Karnataka government hospitals conduct Covid mock drills, say ready to battle emergencies

Government hospitals across Karnataka Tuesday conducted Covid-19 mock drills to check the level of preparedness in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower. Hospitals across the country are carrying out such mock drills on Tuesday in light of the increased caution over the virus globally.

In Bengaluru, Victoria Hospital started the mock drill at 11 am. Dr Ramesh Krishna, medical superintendent, said, “We have conducted mock drills and we found everything to be in working condition. One block is dedicated to dealing with Covid emergencies. As of now, we have earmarked 50 beds, out of which eight are HDU (high dependency unit) and 4 ICU (intensive care unit) and the rest are general beds. Presently, we have 30 KCL oxygen capacity and enough staff to handle the Covid situation.”

Dr Sudha Heroor, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Jayanagar General Hospital, told indianexpress.com there are no Covid cases at the hospital. “We have earmarked 50 beds. The hospital has a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant as well. Everything went well during the mock drill. As of now, we do not have any Covid patients admitted to the hospital. People should not lower their guard. Everything is going well.”

The Karnataka government identified Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru as the designated facility for isolation. Dr Manoj Kumar HV, dean and director of the hospital, said, “Today, one Covid positive patient has been admitted to the hospital. He is a local resident. Sixty beds have been earmarked for the Covid patients at the hospital, out of which 10 are oxygenated and 50 general. This is a designated hospital for the isolation of Covid positives.”

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) placed the order for Covidshield and Corbevax vaccines for booster doses.

‘Vaccine doses expired’

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Hospital, a doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Several vaccine doses kept for booster shots expired on December 21. If the awareness around Covid started earlier, those doses could have been utilised for the people.”

According to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the state has a stock of 8.24 lakh doses of vaccine, including 8,23,660 doses of Covaxin and 960 doses of Covishield for booster doses.

Sudhakar informed that mock drills were conducted at government health facilities in Mandya, Raichur, Hubbali and Chamarajanagar districts as well.

The health minister visited Dharwad Medical College and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubbali.

Addressing the media in Dharwad, Sudhakar said, “We have been asked by the Union health minister to ensure that all the health facilities are prepared to tackle any kind of situation that may arise owing to Covid. In this regard, mock drills were conducted across the government health facilities in the state. The health personnel are enough to tackle the emergency and we have good oxygen storage as well. We are alert in the state. We want to expedite booster dose campaigns.”