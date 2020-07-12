Personal data of those in home quarantine online for hours, Karnataka govt later corrects ‘glitch’

By July 11, 36,216 coronavirus cases were cumulatively recorded in Karnataka. (Source: File Photo) By July 11, 36,216 coronavirus cases were cumulatively recorded in Karnataka. (Source: File Photo)

In the second instance of Karnataka releasing personal data of those affected by Covid-19 online, details of those in home quarantine were available in public domain for hours on Sunday, before being taken down by the evening.

The list of thousands of people across 30 districts of the state – including their full names, mobile number, address, and date of completion of home quarantine – was visible on the ‘Parihara’ website, linked to the web-application of the same name. The details could also be downloaded and exported to an Excel-sheet format.

The details were downloadable. The details were downloadable.

A health department official termed it “a technical glitch”.

“We were not aware of the details going public till some people reached out to us. Action was taken immediately to put the information behind a login. Privacy concerns of home quarantined people are important,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The website now requires login credentials for access to the information.

The login screen of the government website. The login screen of the government website.

Before this, in March too, details of people under home quarantine had been made public by the government. Anivar Aravind, a tech activist, was among those who had alerted the government then.

On Sunday, Aravind told indianexpress.com that such repeated incidents indicate the “pathetic handling” of sensitive data by the Karnataka government.

“This is the second time such an irresponsible thing has taken place in Karnataka, a state that boasts of the best IT infrastructure in the country. Awareness on citizen-friendly privacy-preserving data governance seems low among government officials so far,” he said.

“We had even flagged that several mini-startups were building location search tools using the published citizen data, resulting in social exclusion of quarantined people,” Aravind added.

ALSO READ | Explained: As Karnataka overtakes UP, lockdown in Bangalore

Vinay Sreenivasa, a member of the Alternative Law Forum, said the government action violated the Right to Privacy. “The Karnataka government should not have violated people’s privacy by publishing their personal details on a public domain. The information should be restricted only to people in charge of monitoring those in home quarantine, especially when there is still some stigma linked to Covid-19,” he said.

By July 11, 36,216 coronavirus cases were cumulatively recorded in Karnataka, out of which 16,862 were from the capital city Bengaluru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd