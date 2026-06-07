Karnataka government exempts houses on plots up to 2,400 sq ft in Bengaluru from Occupancy Certificates

Days after D K Shivakumar took charge as the chief minister of Karnataka, the government has exempted residential buildings up to Ground+3 floors or Stilt Parking+4 floors on plots up to 2,400 sq ft within Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits from obtaining Occupancy Certificates (OC) for electricity connections.

The order, issued on Friday, was one of the promises made by the chief minister after he held his first cabinet meeting. The one-time exemption applies to buildings completed and having applied for electricity connections on or before May 31, 2026, with a 20 per cent variation limit permitted. This builds on an earlier exemption covering smaller residential buildings – up to Ground+2 floors or Stilt+3 floors on plots up to 1,200 sq ft – from the same OC requirement.