Karnataka government exempts houses on plots up to 2,400 sq ft in Bengaluru from Occupancy Certificates

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Days after D K Shivakumar took charge as the chief minister of Karnataka, the government has exempted residential buildings up to Ground+3 floors or Stilt Parking+4 floors on plots up to 2,400 sq ft within Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits from obtaining Occupancy Certificates (OC) for electricity connections.
The order, issued on Friday, was one of the promises made by the chief minister after he held his first cabinet meeting. The one-time exemption applies to buildings completed and having applied for electricity connections on or before May 31, 2026, with a 20 per cent variation limit permitted. This builds on an earlier exemption covering smaller residential buildings – up to Ground+2 floors or Stilt+3 floors on plots up to 1,200 sq ft – from the same OC requirement.
Shivakumar had also announced a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for residential properties alongside this relief measure. Electricity supply companies have been directed to conduct site inspections, photograph buildings, and verify compliance with prescribed conditions before granting connections, ensuring the exemption is extended only to genuinely eligible structures.
The move is expected to benefit Bengaluru’s construction sector, particularly small-scale and mid-scale residential projects. Currently, building plan approvals are processed through the automated ‘Nambike Map’ system. Draft plans are provided on the same day upon application, and the final plan approval is granted within 15 days.
According to government officials, the traditional occupancy certificate process involved extensive site inspections and comparative verification between constructed buildings and approved plans, creating a substantial workload for local body officers and potential service delays. The exemption aligns with the government’s broader initiative to provide transparent and time-bound services to citizens, building on the success of the ‘Nambike Map’ system.
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