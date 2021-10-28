Karnataka government employee forges documents to release Rs 2.89 crore to his friends’ accounts

An accountant superintendent has siphoned off a whopping Rs 2.89 crore from Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) in the disguise of carrying out works and credited the money to his friends’ accounts.

The issue came to light while the chief accounts officer was auditing the works carried out and the money released during 2020. It was found that Deepak Mudalgi, the accountant superintendent, had allegedly forged signatures of many officers and siphoned off the money.

A police officer in Dharwad sub-urban told The Indian Express that chief accounts officer Varadarajan N S has filed a complaint and a case has been registered under IPC Sections 403,409,465,468,471,420 and 34.

Deepak, who worked in the central office in KNNL located at Dharwad, has been transferred to Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Jamakhandi. He is presently absconding after the incident came to light.

According to police sources, while Deepak was working in the central office, he created fake bills in the name of completing road works near the Hippargi barrage canal. Two bills were created in the name of Mullah A Y and Sheikh R B to release Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 1.45 crore, respectively. But in reality, there were no works taken up. The money to both the accounts were released from the KNNL on November 7, 2020.

A senior police officer said, “Deepak, who is around 39 years of age, using two of his friends’ names and bank account details, created the bill. He forged all the signatures to get the money released. In reality, they will have to call for a tender and the bidder will be awarded. But in this case, there was no necessity to initiate a work and Deepak created documents as if it was done according to the rule book. We do not know whether his friends were contractors or even if that was forged.”

The money was released on a day when many bills were pending to be cleared and he managed to get it credited to the accounts of his friends.

A police officer said that an internal inquiry was conducted and Deepak had promised to handover the files related to the works carried out. However, he delayed posing health reasons and the officials believed him as he was one of the “honest” workers in the office at that time. But when he failed to submit the documents, it became clear that it was siphoned off, the officer added.