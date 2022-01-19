Karnataka government invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant

Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday requested Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to set up car-manufacturing plants in the state.

Nirani took to Twitter to invite Tesla to start operations in Karnataka. “With over 400 R&D centres, 45+ EV start-ups & an EV cluster near Bengaluru, Karnataka has emerged as the EV hub of India,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

With over 400 R&D centres, 45+ EV startups & an EV cluster near Bengaluru, Karnataka has emerged as EV hub of India. Karnataka would be an ideal destination to set up Tesla plant. Bengaluru is already Tesla's maiden address in India.

“Mr @elonmusk, Karnataka would be an ideal destination to set up @Tesla plant. Bengaluru is already Tesla’s maiden address in India,” Nirani added.

The state governments of Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have already invited Tesla to set up its plant in their respective states.

Elon Musk, the CEO of US-based electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, had tweeted recently that his company was working through a lot of challenges to launch its products in India. Responding to a tweet on the company’s plans to launch its products in India, Musk had tweeted: “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.”

Last year, Tesla had sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The heavy industries ministry had asked the electric car major to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before demanding tax concessions.

On January 8, 2021, the electric car-manufacturing company set up ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited’ with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh at its registered office in Bengaluru.

In February 2021, the then Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had said, “Karnataka will lead India’s journey towards green mobility. Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best.”

Yediyurappa said this shortly after Tesla registered itself with the registrar of companies with a Bengaluru address.

Later, in a modified statement, he said that “Tesla will open its electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka.”

According to the documents submitted by Tesla to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the company will “import, distribute, sell, service, maintain and repair electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment, energy generation systems and equipment, including solar panels, solar electrical system…”

The company has said it may “carry on the business of manufacture, sale, export, service and promotion of electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment…”

With an authorised share capital of Rs 15,00,000, the company has two shareholders. Tesla International BV, holding 9,990 shares, is represented by Herpert Egbertus Van Dijk, the MD of Tesla International BV. The other shareholder is Tesla Motors Netherlands BV, which holds 10 shares and is represented by Stephan William Werkman, MD of Tesla Motors Netherlands.

Meanwhile, regarding the recent tweet by the Tesla CEO about challenges in India, a senior officer from the department of industries and commerce in Karnataka clarified to indianexpress.com that “all their (Tesla) issues are related to the Government of India and specifically related to customs.”