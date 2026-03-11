Karnataka government doctors call off planned stir after state agrees to meet 13 of 14 demands

The Association had announced a two-phased protest. Under Phase 1, doctors and health department employees threatened to suspend all OPD services at government hospitals, and primary healthcare centres.

The Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association Tuesday called off its indefinite strike after the state government assured it of fulfilling 13 of its 14 demands. The Association had threatened to stop outpatient services at hospitals from March 11 if the government failed to respond.

On Tuesday, the Association held a meeting with Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa.

Dr Ravindra Meti, president of the Association, told The Indian Express that, apart from one of their 14 demands, the government assured them of meeting the remaining ones. “We have decided to withdraw the protest,” he said.