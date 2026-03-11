Karnataka government doctors call off planned stir after state agrees to meet 13 of 14 demands

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association Tuesday called off its indefinite strike after the state government assured it of fulfilling 13 of its 14 demands. The Association had threatened to stop outpatient services at hospitals from March 11 if the government failed to respond.
On Tuesday, the Association held a meeting with Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa.
Dr Ravindra Meti, president of the Association, told The Indian Express that, apart from one of their 14 demands, the government assured them of meeting the remaining ones. “We have decided to withdraw the protest,” he said.
Among the primary demands of the organisation were amendments to the Cadre and Recruitment Rules, which have remained unchanged since 1973; filling vacancies; regular publication of seniority lists; and the appointment of a technical person as additional secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department.
“The pending demand is to remove restrictions which prevent government doctors from providing inpatient treatment at private hospitals after duty hours. The government has said that it will look into it in the coming days and take a call,” Meti said.
Earlier in the day, Rao informed the Assembly that the Department had held two rounds of talks with the Association. “Some of their demands are related to decade-old issues, such as the 50-year-old Cadre and Recruitment Rules, the seniority list, which has been kept pending for 12 years and shortcomings in the counselling process during doctor transfers…. We are ready to do what we can,” he said, expressing confidence that the doctors would call off their protest.
The Association had announced a two-phased protest. Under Phase 1, doctors and health department employees threatened to suspend all OPD services at government hospitals, and primary healthcare centres. If the government failed to respond by then, the Association said it would boycott work from March 16.
