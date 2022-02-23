Karnataka government discontinues precautionary Covid-19 testing prior to hospitalisation

The Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered all state-run and private hospitals to discontinue precautionary Covid-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures. However, symptomatic patients would continue to be tested, isolated and treated.

The decision was taken in the wake of the decline in the daily Covid-19 cases.

“To discontinue the routine Covid-19 testing of clinically asymptomatic persons prior to hospitalisation (regular and day care), minor/major surgical/interventions/procedures/imaging/miscellaneous investigations including in OPD/emergency rooms. This shall also include patients who were earlier Covid-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the earlier non-Covid ward for continued treatment. The hospital proactive committee needs to be proactive in this regard,” said the circular issued by Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) TK Anil Kumar.

Last week, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi announced that it would discontinue Covid-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalisation and minor surgical procedures of asymptomatic persons.

“Since March 2020, following the onset of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the non-Covid patients have been affected due to non-availability of efficient services in the hospitals especially those who had medical emergencies. Following the three waves of the pandemic in the state, the health services are now better equipped and proficient to manage both Covid and non-Covid cases in the same hospital. Going a step further it is now important that the recent ICMR advisory on purposive testing strategy for Covid-19 in India is scrupulously followed,” the state government circular read.