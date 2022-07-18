Govt colleges in Karnataka allowed to use student fees for development works

The government-prescribed fees collected from students in 430 government first-grade, 91 polytechnic and 14 engineering colleges under the purview of the department of college and technical education in Karnataka can be utilised for the development of the the respective institutions, according to an order issued by Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan Sunday.

“The government aims to give financial autonomy to educational institutions and through this the respective institutions should be allowed to arrange their resources smoothly. This will be implemented from the current academic year itself,” the order stated.

For this, committees will be formed under the chairmanship of the principals of the degree colleges and will comprise internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) convenor, senior lecturers, two male and female students, each studying in the final year and other educational authorities.

The department also stated that the committees prepare an annual organisation development plan and action plan on utilisation of these fees by August and submit them to the office of technical education for approval. After reviewing the proposals, the office of commissioner of collegiate education and technical education will give an approval by September, the statement said.

The fees are collected in the form of admission, tuition, laboratory, medical examination, transfer letter, certificate, teachers welfare fund, students welfare fund, scouts and guides, Red Cross, National Service Scheme (NSS), library use, sports, cultural activities, college magazine, introduction book and identity card fees among others.

According to the new order, a major portion of these fees will be given to the respective colleges and will be used for maintenance and repair of buildings, purchase of books and magazines for the library, laboratory equipment, internet, office expenses, setting up of NSS units, computers, cultural programs among other requirements.

Further, the respective colleges must publish the funds raised and their expenditure on their notice boards and websites. Also, all transactions should be done through online mode, the minister said.