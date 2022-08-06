scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Karnataka government clears projects worth Rs 34,00 crore

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that industries in the ethanol, aerospace, semiconductors, machine manufacturing, steel, and automobile sectors had come forward to invest in the state.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 6, 2022 11:37:12 am
The projects were cleared at a meeting held by the 59th state high level clearance committee headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his office said.

The Karnataka government on Friday cleared 18 projects with a total investment of Rs 34,432 crore that are likely to create 48,850 job opportunities.

The projects were cleared at a meeting held by the 59th state high level clearance committee headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his office said.

After the meeting, Bommai said that industries in the ethanol, aerospace, semiconductors, machine manufacturing, steel, and automobile sectors had come forward to invest in the state.

The projects include eight new industrial establishments, including one from Toyota, and 10 additional investment proposals from existing units.

More from Bangalore

Some of the major projects that have been cleared are of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Ltd (Rs 3,661 crore), Truals Bioenergy Ltd-ethanol plant (Rs 1,856 crore), Applied Materials India-semiconductor sector (Rs 1,573 crore), Carl Zeiss India Pvt. Ltd-spectacle lenses and medical instruments (Rs 977 crore), M V Photovoltaic Power Ltd-solar panels (Rs 232 crore), Sri Renuka Sugars-ethanol (Rs 775 crore) and Chidananda Basavaprabhu Kore Co-operative Sugar Factory-ethanol (Rs 270 crore), the chief minister’s office said.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 11:37:12 am

