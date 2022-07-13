scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Karnataka government cancels nominations to boards and corporations

According to BJP sources, this move is also to pacify disgruntled leaders who have been waiting for the cabinet expansion.

By: Express News Service |
July 13, 2022 10:19:51 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wants to give oppurtunities to BJP leaders who are not holding significant post (Representational Express file photo)

The Karnataka Government has cancelled nominations of heads to state-owned boards, corporations, and authorities, following the direction of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday, in order to give an opportunity to new faces ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

The Chief Secretary’s office issued an order to Additional Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of 22 departments asking them to cancel the nominations of heads of 52 boards and corporations.

Bommai said that the decision was taken at the state BJP core committee meeting about six months ago. “BJP leaders heading boards and corporations for more than one-and-a-half years soon have to make way for others,” said Bommai. “A new list of people will be prepared soon since we have to give an opportunity to others also,” he added.

According to BJP sources, this move is also to pacify disgruntled leaders who have been waiting for the cabinet expansion.

This decision has come at the time when Bommai will complete a year in office by this month’s end.

Most of these nominations were made during the tenure of former chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa.

