scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Karnataka government grants in-principle approval for Bengaluru Metro phase 3

The Kempapura-JP Nagar Fourth Phase line will have 22 metro stations and the Hosahalli-Kadabagere line nine stations.

The Kempapura-JP Nagar line will have 22 stations, including six interchange stations, while the Hosahalli-Kadabagere line will have nine stations. (Representational image)

The Karnataka government has granted in-principle approval for the Bengaluru Metro’s phase-3, which comprises two lines—the first running a length of 32.16 km from Kempapura to JP Nagar Fourth Phase and the second a 12.82km line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere.

The phase is expected to cost Rs 16,368 crore. The Kempapura-JP Nagar line will have 22 stations, including six interchange stations, while the Hosahalli-Kadabagere line will have nine stations.

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted Wednesday that the state government had given in-principle approval for the project. The new phase will cover JP Nagar, Hosakerehalli and Nagarbhavai along the Outer Ring Road, he wrote, promising to “work towards ensuring that max(imum) parts of Bengaluru South gets Metro soon”.

The in-principle approval means clearance from the departments of urban development and finance to fund the project, which receives funding also from the central government, apart from loans raised by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The state government will shortly seek central clearance for the project. While the initial estimate for the project was around Rs 13,000 crore, the revised estimate takes into account inflation and cost escalation till 2028, during which the lines will be opened for use.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

Sources said the metro corporation was likely to seek Asian Development Bank funding for the project.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:44:56 pm
Next Story

HPCL reports back-to-back quarterly losses; posts Rs 2,172 crore loss in Q2

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement