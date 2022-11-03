Karnataka government grants in-principle approval for Bengaluru Metro phase 3

The Karnataka government has granted in-principle approval for the Bengaluru Metro’s phase-3, which comprises two lines—the first running a length of 32.16 km from Kempapura to JP Nagar Fourth Phase and the second a 12.82km line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere.

The phase is expected to cost Rs 16,368 crore. The Kempapura-JP Nagar line will have 22 stations, including six interchange stations, while the Hosahalli-Kadabagere line will have nine stations.

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted Wednesday that the state government had given in-principle approval for the project. The new phase will cover JP Nagar, Hosakerehalli and Nagarbhavai along the Outer Ring Road, he wrote, promising to “work towards ensuring that max(imum) parts of Bengaluru South gets Metro soon”.

Reviewed Phase 3 alignment of Namma Metro passing through JP Nagar, Hosakerehalli & Nagarbhavi on ORR with BMRCL officials today State Govt has given in-principle approval for this project. Will work towards ensuring max part of Bengaluru South gets Metro soon.@cpronammametro pic.twitter.com/vvngblRr47 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 2, 2022

The in-principle approval means clearance from the departments of urban development and finance to fund the project, which receives funding also from the central government, apart from loans raised by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The state government will shortly seek central clearance for the project. While the initial estimate for the project was around Rs 13,000 crore, the revised estimate takes into account inflation and cost escalation till 2028, during which the lines will be opened for use.

Sources said the metro corporation was likely to seek Asian Development Bank funding for the project.