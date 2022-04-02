Karnataka government accepts resignation of IPS officer Bhaskar Rao

The Karnataka government accepted the resignation of senior IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who had sought voluntary retirement from the service, on Friday. Rao had been serving as the Additional Director General of Police (railways) and had applied for voluntary retirement from service (VRS) nearly six months ago.

Highly placed sources said he is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka from a constituency in Bengaluru South region.

On his final day of duty, Rao tweeted, “Last trip home after curtains down of 32 years in IPS. I have extreme gratitude to my family, the people of Karnataka and all my colleagues,friends,elders & young people in my life and finally the Governments of Karnataka across parties… heading into choppy seas.”

The 1990 batch IPS officer has previously been posted as Bengaluru city police commissioner during 2019-20. He had applied for voluntary retirement in September last year.

Sources close to Rao said he was unhappy with the way he was treated by the present state government and has been showing interest in joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is likely to field candidates during the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections as well as during the Assembly polls.

Rao was recently in the news after he filed a protest memo against a CBI closure report of June 30, 2021 regarding closing an investigation into the leak of an official phone intercept on account of insufficient evidence.