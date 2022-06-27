Karnataka government allocates Rs 200 crore to develop 67 lakes in Bengaluru and outskirts

The Karnataka government has announced a grant of Rs 200 crore to restore 67 lakes in Bengaluru and on the city’s outskirts under the Amruth Nagarothana scheme. The list also includes lakes where developmental work was halted due to paucity of funds.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had in 2018 requested Rs 200 crore to revive the lakes in the city.

Despite the ire of activists against the government’s plan of coming up with a children’s park, a railway track for a toy train, a hanging bridge and a glass house on Mallathahalli lake’s bed, the government, apart from Rs 81 crore it allocated last year, has under the scheme additionally granted Rs 15 crore to finish the construction of a compound wall, waste weir and a diversion drain.

Last year, environmentalists called the project a waste of public money and stated that rather than the beautifying the lakes, the government should give importance to the ecology.

Kaggadasapura lake, which was being developed by the civic body at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore, has been allocated an additional Rs 4 crore.

“We are constructing a sewage diversion drain, silt trap, and a sluice gate and the work on strengthening the lake bank, pedestrian track work and laying down of slabs on the slope of the lake bank are pending,” said a BBMP official.

The Hoodi, Hoodi-Giddanakere, and Pattendur Agrahara lakes, whose deteriorating condition was recently highlighted by activists, have also received grants under the scheme.

The Akshayanagara lake (Rs 1 crore), Gubbalalu lake (Rs 80 lakh), Dorekere lake (Rs 15 crore), Basapura lake (Rs 15 crore), Gottigere lake (Rs 3 crore), Doddakallasandra lake (Rs 1 crore), Kembathahalli lake (Rs 1 crore), Ulsoor (Rs 4 crore), Subramanyapura lake (Rs 1.5 crore), Yelahanka lake (Rs 2.5 crore), Avalahalli lake (Rs 1 crore), Allasandra lake (Rs 3 crore), Junnasandra lake (Rs 4 crore), Sarakki lake (Rs 3.5 crore), Singapura lake (Rs 5 crore), Begur lake (Rs 10 crore), Rachenahalli lake (Rs 2.5 crore), Doddanekundi lake (Rs 5 crore), Panathur lake (Rs 1 core), and Venketeshpura lake (Rs 2.5 crore) are some of the lakes which have also received allocation under the scheme.