Karnataka’s Golden Chariot luxury train from Oct 24: routes, fares, booking

Karnataka’s flagship luxury tourist train, The Golden Chariot, will begin its 2026–27 season from October 24 in a new avatar, offering enhanced onboard hospitality and a curated journey spanning wildlife, royalty, world heritage, coffee country, and coastal experiences.

The first trip of the five-night-and-six-day “Pride of Karnataka” journey has recorded 100 per cent booking, with 75 guests set to travel. Nearly 60 onboard staff members will provide hospitality and other services during the journey, said Tourism Minister KJ George.

The itinerary includes Bandipur’s wildlife, Mysuru’s royal heritage, the architectural legacy of Belur and Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru’s coffee estates, Unesco World Heritage Site Hampi, and Goa’s coastal and Indo-Portuguese heritage.

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The prices of the trip vary from Rs 2.53 lakh to Rs 4.87 lakh per person, excluding 5 per cent GST.

“The distinction of the Golden Chariot lies not only in the luxury of the train, but in its ability to bring together diverse experiences in one journey — from wildlife and royalty to world heritage, coffee country and the coast. Every journey should become a platform to showcase Karnataka’s tourism diversity to travellers from India and abroad,” George said.

Thirteen luxury journeys are scheduled during the 2026–27 season—seven under Pride of Karnataka, three under Glimpses of Karnataka, and three under Jewels of South. (Photo by special arrangement) Thirteen luxury journeys are scheduled during the 2026–27 season—seven under Pride of Karnataka, three under Glimpses of Karnataka, and three under Jewels of South. (Photo by special arrangement)

Ahead of the season, the train underwent scheduled technical maintenance at the Mysuru workshop from May to August 2026. Its exterior was refreshed and hospitality facilities were strengthened, including by modernising the kitchen with a combi oven, high-capacity induction systems, and an upgraded RO water purification plant, said the tourism department.

Thirteen luxury journeys are scheduled during the 2026–27 season—seven under Pride of Karnataka, three under Glimpses of Karnataka, and three under Jewels of South.

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Tourism Secretary Ram Prasath Manohar said, “The 100 per cent booking for the first journey is an encouraging start. The priority now is to sustain this demand across the season by strengthening onboard hospitality, destination experiences, marketing and booking systems, and positioning the Golden Chariot more effectively in premium tourism markets.”

Book tickets on: https://www.goldenchariot.org/

Pride of Karnataka

Day 1 / Saturday (Bengaluru to Nanjangud): Registration and check-in at Yashwantpur Railway Station from 8.30 am

Morning departure from the station (9.45 am).

Onboard lunch as the train arrives at Nanjangud (1.30 pm).

Proceed to Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary at 2.45 pm (1.30-hr drive).

Evening Safari (4.30 pm to 6.30 pm).

Return to the train by 8.15 pm and onboard dinner as the train proceeds to Mysuru.

Stay on the train at Mysuru.

Day 2 / Sunday (Mysuru)

Onboard breakfast.

Proceed to visit the Mysore Palace.

Return to the train for lunch, followed by an optional visit to Srirangapatnam.

Onboard dinner as the train proceeds to Banavar (8 pm), watering and fuelling.

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Day 3/Monday (Halebidu and Chikamgaluru)

Onboard breakfast.

Visit Halebidu from the Banavar railway station.

Onboard lunch as the train proceeds to Chikamgaluru.

Evening visit to Coffee Plantation, followed by cultural activities and dinner at Chikamgaluru .

Return to the train as it proceeds to Hospet

Day 4 /Tuesday (Hospet)

Onboard breakfast.

Visit Hampi ruins.

Return to the train for lunch.

Evening free.

Onboard dinner

The train proceeds to Goa

Day 5 / Wednesday (Goa)

Arrives at Karmali.

Post breakfast, visit the churches of North Goa. Deboard at 9 am and return at noon.

Onboard lunch as the train proceeds to Madgaon.

Evening Gala Dinner at a hotel in South Goa

The train proceeds to Bengaluru. (10.30 pm).

Day 6 / Thursday (Bengaluru)

Onboard breakfast.

Deboard at Bengaluru (Yashwantpur railway station)

Jewels of South

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Day 1 / Saturday (Bengaluru to Mysuru)

Registration and check-in at Yashwantpur from 8.30 am onwards

Departure from the station (9.45 am).

Onboard lunch as the train arrives at Mysuru (2.15 pm).

Proceed to visit the Mysore Palace at 3 pm.

Return to the train as it proceeds to Chengalpattu.

Onboard dinner

Day 2 / Sunday (Kanchipuram-Mahabalipuram)

Breakfast on board as the train arrives at the Chengalpattu railway station.

A forenoon optional excursion to Kanchipuram.

Lunch on board.

Visit to Mahabalipuram monuments.

Dinner at a beachfront hotel.

Return to the train and it proceeds to Thanjavur

Day 3 / Monday (Thanjavur-Chettinad/Karaikudi)

Breakfast on board.

Deboard at 9 am.

Lunch on board as the train proceeds to Chettinad.

Visit the Athnagudi tile factory and Chettinad mansions.

Return on train for onboard dinner.

The train proceeds to Kochi.

Day 4 / Tuesday (Kochi)

Onboard breakfast as the train arrives at Cochin Harbour Terminus.

Visit the Mattancherry Palace in Fort Kochi, followed by traditional dance performances.

Return to the train for lunch.

Deboard for optional activities to Chinese Fishing Nets and St. Francis Church.

Onboard dinner and the train proceeds to Kumarakom.

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Day 5 / Wednesday (Cherthala/Maraikulam )

Onboard breakfast.

Houseboat cruise with lunch at an exclusive venue.

Return to the train by evening.

Onboard dinner

Day 6 / Thursday (Bengaluru )

Onboard breakfast

Deboard at Bengaluru (Yaswantpur).

Glimpses of Karnataka

Day 1 / Sunday (Bengaluru to Bandipur)

Registration and check-in at the Yashwantpur railway station from 8.30 am.

Proceed on your sojourn at 9.30 am after welcome and registration.

Onboard lunch.

Proceed for a game drive at Bandipur National Park from Nanjangud Town, approximately 50 km from Bandipur.

Return to the train for dinner.

Day 2/ Monday (Mysuru)

After onboard breakfast, proceed to visit the Mysore Palace.

Return to the train for lunch. Visit Srirangapatnam as an optional excursion.

Proceed for dinner at a city hotel with cultural activities.

Return to the train as it proceeds to Hampi.

Day 3 / Tuesday (Hampi)

After onboard breakfast, proceed to visit the capital of the Vijayanagara kingdom, Hampi.

Return to the train for lunch. Visit Anegundi as an Optional excursion in the afternoon.

Enjoy an Indian Evening on board, followed by dinner.

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Day 4 / Wednesday (Bengaluru)

Onboard Breakfast

Deboard at Bengaluru (Yaswantpur) at 11 am.