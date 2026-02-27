Karnataka ‘godman’ Mallikarjuna Muthya booked under Pocso Act after video with minor goes viral

The accused, Mallikarjuna Muthya, is associated with the Mahal Roja Mutt in Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district. (Express Photo)

A 26-year-old Karnataka ‘godman’ has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after a video showing him allegedly behaving inappropriately with a seven-year-old girl went viral.

The accused, Mallikarjuna Muthya, is associated with the Mahal Roja Mutt in Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district. The incident occurred on February 19.

A video posted on Instagram purportedly shows the accused behaving inappropriately with the child in the presence of her parents, who are from Solapur, Maharashtra.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took suo motu cognisance of the matter and wrote to the Yadgir superintendent of police and the district child protection officer seeking an action report.