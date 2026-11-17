Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state was positioning itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), deep technology, semiconductor manufacturing, and biotechnology, backed by progressive policies, strong research institutions, a thriving startup ecosystem, and skilled human resources.

Inaugurating the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed “AI and Beyond”, the chief minister said Karnataka had consistently been at the forefront of technological advancement and was now preparing to lead the next phase of global innovation.

“Karnataka laid the foundations of modern industry and technology through institutions of learning and research, strong public sector enterprises and the trust of global companies. Some of India’s most ambitious scientific and engineering projects have found a home here,” he said.

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Highlighting the state’s contribution to India’s technology economy, Shivakumar said Karnataka accounted for two out of every five dollars earned by India through software and services exports, amounting to approximately $173 billion last year.

He said Karnataka had received $9.4 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows in the first half of FY 2025-26, accounting for 26.7 per cent of India’s total inflows during that period. More than 1,000 global capability centres (GCCs) had chosen Bengaluru as their base, while over 30 new GCCs brought investments exceeding $1 billion into the state in 2025 alone.

Pointing to Karnataka’s contribution to India’s scientific and technological achievements, he cited Chandrayaan-3, the digital identity platform developed at IIIT-Bengaluru, Biocon’s global pharmaceutical reach, and Bengaluru-based Sarvam’s role in developing India’s own AI model.

“We will bring the talent, the policies and the partnership. You bring your ambition. What lies beyond AI, we want to build here, with you,” he said.

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Home to more than 24,000 recognised startups

The chief minister said Karnataka was home to more than 24,000 recognised startups, with nearly two out of every five Indian unicorns originating from the state. Bengaluru ranked eighth among the world’s startup ecosystems and second in Asia for AI-native startups.

He said Bengaluru attracted $4.4 billion in technology funding, nearly matching the combined $4.8 billion raised by the next five Indian cities. Karnataka startups had collectively raised approximately $79 billion, while women founders in Bengaluru had secured $13.4 billion in funding.

$41 million government funding for startups

Under the ELEVATE NxT initiative, the government supported nearly 1,500 startups through equity-free grants amounting to $41 million over a decade. Emphasising the importance of deep technology, Shivakumar said the government was extending targeted support to startups working on advanced scientific and industrial solutions.

Through ELEVATE NxT, the state offers grants of Rs 1 crore to deep-tech startups. Since last year, 33 such startups had received equity-free funding of Rs 30 crore. He also announced that the government’s deep-tech accelerator, Innoverse, would support 35 growth-stage ventures over the next five years, helping them transition from product development to industrial-scale operations. Under the Government First initiative, the government would become the first customer for startups, with a dedicated allocation of Rs 25 crore to procure innovative solutions developed by them.

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Describing AI as the foundation of Karnataka’s next phase of technological development, the chief minister said Bengaluru accounted for nearly 50 per cent of India’s AI and machine-learning talent. He said the government was building India’s first government-driven AI university, with an AI hub at its centre to bring startups, researchers, and industry together.

An additional Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur will extend AI applications to the 13 districts of North Karnataka, with solutions for agriculture, healthcare, education, and small businesses, the chief minister said. He also highlighted the proposed BRAINZ (Bengaluru Robotics and AI Innovation Zone), which aims to create an ecosystem for artificial intelligence and robotics research, prototyping, and manufacturing.

Moving from chip design towards manufacturing

On semiconductor development, Shivakumar said Karnataka was home to more than 100 fabless chip companies, while three out of every five engineers working in India’s semiconductor capability centres were based in Bengaluru.

He said the state accounted for one-fifth of India’s electronics exports and was now moving from semiconductor design towards manufacturing.

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Global companies were investing more than Rs 23,000 crore in semiconductor research and manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru, he said. Four electronics manufacturing clusters, stretching from Dharwad to Mysuru, would provide ready infrastructure, land, power and skilled talent, supported by incentives under the electronic system design and manufacturing policy.

According to Shivakumar, more than 75 countries were participating in the summit this year, compared to 57 last year. The number of exhibitors had nearly doubled, while business visitor participation was expected to increase by nearly a third.