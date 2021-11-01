Karnataka: Girl kidnapped to extort money from uncle who won Rs 50 lakh at Goa casino; cops nab five, rescue minor

In a bid to extort money from a man who won Rs 50 lakh at a casino in Goa, criminals abducted his seven-year-old niece in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district.

Reshma (name changed) was kidnapped on October 27. Police sources said that Reshma’s uncle, Suresh B (name changed), reportedly won Rs 50 lakh at a casino in Goa and one of his friends, Bheerappa, who accompanied him during his trip to the neighbouring state, hatched a plan to extort the amount.

The five persons arrested in the case have been identified as Bheerappa, Praphulla, Eeranna, Vishwanath and Krishna, all of whom worked as cab drivers.

The accused abducted the girl while she was heading home from tuition classes at 7 pm on October 27. As the mother of the girl started searching for her, Suresh started receiving ransom calls on his phone.

The girl’s mother filed a police complaint at 10 pm on the day of abduction. Police said the culprits were using multiple SIM cards to make calls to Suresh.

A senior police officer said the SIM cards were bought from a local SIM card dealer. When the dealer was questioned, the cops were able to establish the identity of the accused. Thereafter, police laid a trap and arrested Bheerappa, Praphulla, Krishna and Eeranna on October 29, when the latter came to drop the child and pick up the ransom amount near a park in Bagalkot. Another accomplice, Vishwanath, who was on the run, was arrested on Monday.

Lokesh B Jagalasar, the superintendent of police of Bagalkot district, said, “Within 18 hours of the abduction, the girl was rescued and the accused were arrested. The police team probing the case has been rewarded with Rs 25,000 for its efforts.”