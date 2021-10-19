Karnataka: 17-year-old girl arrested for poisoning four family members over ‘discrimination’

Three months after the mysterious deaths of four members of a family in Karnataka, the police have arrested a 17-year-old girl from the family for allegedly murdering them as she was upset over the “discrimination she faced compared to her siblings”.

The minor girl has been booked under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder). She has been sent to a girls’ remand home.

On July 12 this year, the accused girl’s father (45), mother (40), grandmother (80) and sister (16) had died after consuming ragi balls (ragi mudde) for dinner. Her brother (20), however, survived even though he had also eaten the ragi balls. Bharamasagara police registered a case of unnatural deaths and the post-mortem examination revealed that a pesticide had been mixed with the food. The police, however, could not zero in on any suspect. The family worked on agricultural land and had no enemies, a police officer said.

After recovering, the girl’s brother returned home from his grandmother’s place. On the morning of October 16, the two siblings had an argument during which the girl allegedly confessed that she had killed their parents and other family members.

Shocked, her brother approached the police later that day. His complaint said, “During the conversation, she said you all made me drop out of school and sent me for daily wage labour, but sent (my younger sister) to school. You all abused and assaulted me for no reason and I decided to kill all of you so that there won’t be any kind of attack on me. I mixed poison with the food, all of them died but you survived.”

The probe revealed that on the fateful day, the girl allegedly mixed pesticide in the ragi powder before it was cooked. While the rest of the family members had ragi balls for dinner at 8.30 pm, she ate rice and sambar before going to bed. By 11.30 pm, the girl’s family members started experiencing stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea and later died at a hospital in Davangere.