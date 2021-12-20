Karnataka generates 4458 million litres per day of sewage

Karnataka generates 4,458 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage and has an installed treatment capacity of 2,712 MLD from 140 sewage treatment plants (STP) located across the state. It is 60.83 per cent of the sewage generated every day.

Of 2,712 MLD of treatment capacity, the operational treatment capacity is only 1,922 MLD. The Ministry of Jal Shakti, in its report, has stated that 32 STPs are non-operational. The remaining untreated sewage discharges directly into rivers and other water bodies.

Arkavathi, Lakshmantirtha, Malprbha, Tungabhadra, Bhadra, Cauvery, Kabini, Kagina, Kali, Krishna, Shimsha, Asanginalla, Bhima, Kumardhara, Netravathi, Tunga, Yagachi rivers in the state are the ones polluted. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPPCB) data say the gap between sewage generation and treatment is the major reason behind the pollution of rivers.

An environment officer with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said the majority of the lakes and rivers in the state are sewage-fed and require attention.

“If we talk about only Bengaluru, the total sewage produced every day in Bengaluru is 1,400 MLD. The major issues behind the pollution are sewage, solid waste and effluents getting into the lakes. Moreover, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has the capacity to treat only hardly 50 per cent of the sewage. The KSPCB regional officers conduct surprise raids at the industries which are mostly found to be discharging waste directly into the stormwater drains (SWD). We are indeed concerned about the pollution of rivers and the low treatment capacity,” he said.

According to CPCB, 72,368 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage is generated from urban areas in the country, against which 1469 STPs with a treatment capacity of only 31,841 MLD are available. Not even one State in the country has installed STP with a treatment capacity that matches the sewage generated. The data from the Ministry of Jal Shakti also revealed that Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland have zero installed treatment capacity.