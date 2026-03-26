In a 5-hour response, Siddaramaiah defends Rs 1.32 lakh crore debt, blames Centre for revenue deficit

This came days after his marathon three-hour forty-minute Budget speech, and Siddaramaiah surpassed that by spending around five hours responding to Budget discussions in the Assembly. (Source: X/Siddaramaiah)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Wednesday defended Karnataka’s economic performance, citing a 7.8 per cent growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and argued that the proposed debt of Rs 1.32 lakh crore is within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management limits, which are essential for state development.

This came days after his marathon three-hour forty-minute Budget speech, and Siddaramaiah surpassed that by spending around five hours responding to Budget discussions in the Assembly.

He responded by countering Opposition legislators’ claims that the state’s growth had stagnated while its debt burden had increased. Quoting from a report, he said, “Karnataka leads southern states in fuelling India’s GDP.”