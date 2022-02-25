Need concrete steps to address garbage disposal in state: Chief of Karnataka committee of NGT

Chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee, Karnataka, Subhash B Adi, in a meeting with officials of the municipal agency and the state pollution control board said concrete steps need to be taken to address the issue of garbage disposal in the state.

During a meeting on the Implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 and the managing, transportation and the processing of solid waste within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, he said officials need to keep a track of people registered for waste collection.

“All citizens of the city, who understand their responsibility, should segregate waste (dry and wet) before giving it to the waste collectors. It should be examined whether the people are aware of their responsibilities in connection with solid waste management. About 40 per cent (more than 100 kg of waste) of waste comes from bulk generators. The authorities need to keep a track of how much waste is being collected and where the waste is being disposed of,” Adi added.

He also said that a survey of garbage disposal sites, number of shops/apartments, type of shops, garbage collected and so on should be made available to the BBMP.

“BBMP marshals must monitor the bulk generators in the city. If the waste is not properly collected and transported, a penalty should be imposed. All garbage processing plants in the city must function properly. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) must regularly inspect the water and air near the garbage processing plants,” he added.

Citizens for a long time have drawn the attention of the authorities towards the stench and pollution caused due to the waste processing plants. Adi instructed the authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure that garbage processing is not causing any problem to the residents.

“There should be proper penalties for garbage disposal on the sidewalks and in private places. Awareness should be created among the people regarding the proper disposal of waste. Awareness workshops should be conducted if necessary,” he added.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the zonal joint commissioners needed to push more with regards to garbage collection and disposal.

“It is necessary to enforce the power to identify and fine the violators. It is equally important to involve people in solid waste management. Make micro planning for waste disposal in the city. More and more penalties should be imposed if someone is found to be not complying with the solid waste management rules. Citizens should be more aware of the sorting of garbage (dry and wet),” he said.

Member secretary of the KSPCB Srinivasulu said it is important to establish a buffer zone around the waste treatment plants.