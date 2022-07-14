Karnataka: Gang of nomadic drug peddlers busted, 5 arrested

The Karnataka Police said on Wednesday that it has busted an inter-state gang of drug peddlers after the central crime branch arrested five alleged drug peddlers, including two women, and seized from them 5 kg hashish oil worth Rs 4 crore and 6 kg ganja in Bengaluru.

The accused were identified as Jude Harris, Srinivas, Vanthala Prahlad, Malleshwari and Sathyavathi. Harris, who worked as a disco jockey, was the kingpin of the network, according to the police. The others resided in remote villages in the Araku and Senthipalli forest regions of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, they added.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Raman Gupta said: “The accused had connections with drug peddlers of Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other cities and they used to take orders from the peddlers to transport drugs. They would receive advance money in cash and deliver it.”

A police officer said: “As they were nomads, the police at the borders never suspected them. They would walk a distance of 25 to 30 km inside the forests. They were good at manufacturing hashish oil using the ganja grown in the forest and either walked or took buses and trains to travel. The women members of the gang used to hide the drugs in bags containing fruits, vegetables, rice and wheat.”

The officer said that they had neither mobile phones nor identification cards which helped them stay away from the police radar. They installed makeshift tents, mostly near railway stations, and the peddlers would meet them at a stipulated time and place to get the delivery. This is the first time that they came under the police radar, the officer added.

Joint commissioner (crime) Raman Gupta stated that the accused were remanded to judicial custody and appreciated the efforts of deputy commissioner of police BS Angadi, investigation officer BS Ashok and other staff.