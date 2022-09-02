scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Karnataka: Under high security, Ganesh idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today

Police security beefed up on the 1-km route from Idgah ground to the area where the Ganesh idol will be immersed. A bomb squad has also been deployed as a precautionary measure.

The Ganesh idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground will be immersed on September 2.

Extra police force has been deployed at the Idgah Ground in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Friday to maintain law and order during the procession to immerse the Ganesh idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were held at the ground amid tight security after the Karnataka High Court on August 30 allowed the Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsav Mahamandali to erect a Ganesh idol and ruled that there was no title dispute over it unlike the Idgah ground in Bengaluru.

On Friday, police officials deployed forces along the 1 km route from the Idgah ground at Deshpande Nagar to the Glasshouse area where the Ganesh idol will be immersed in an artificial water body. A bomb squad has also been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Police officials have been posted on buildings and have been briefed to be observant throughout the procession and to take immediate action in case any suspicious activity was seen, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

According to the organisers, the jewellery and garments decorated on the Ganesh idol will be auctioned and subsequently, the Ganesh idol will be taken for immersion. The municipal corporation has given time till Friday noon to wind up the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 11:41:24 am
Next Story

‘VC Internship Scheme’: Delhi University students can do paid internships in varsity departments

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

Ganesha idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today amid high security

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement