Karnataka: Under high security, Ganesh idol at Hubballi’s Idgah ground to be immersed today

Extra police force has been deployed at the Idgah Ground in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Friday to maintain law and order during the procession to immerse the Ganesh idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were held at the ground amid tight security after the Karnataka High Court on August 30 allowed the Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsav Mahamandali to erect a Ganesh idol and ruled that there was no title dispute over it unlike the Idgah ground in Bengaluru.

On Friday, police officials deployed forces along the 1 km route from the Idgah ground at Deshpande Nagar to the Glasshouse area where the Ganesh idol will be immersed in an artificial water body. A bomb squad has also been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Police officials have been posted on buildings and have been briefed to be observant throughout the procession and to take immediate action in case any suspicious activity was seen, officials said.

According to the organisers, the jewellery and garments decorated on the Ganesh idol will be auctioned and subsequently, the Ganesh idol will be taken for immersion. The municipal corporation has given time till Friday noon to wind up the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.