Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Over 20,000 visitors on day one of Ganesh festival at Hubbali’s Idgah ground: Organisers

The volunteers arranged nearly 40,000 pieces of 'pedas' as 'prashad' for visitors, according to organisers. The celebrations are taking amid tight security after the Karnataka High Court allowed them at the ground.

More than 20,000 devotees visited the Idgah ground in Hubbali Wednesday on day one of the Ganesh festivals. (Photo by Dhanesh Kathare)

More than 20,000 devotees visited the Idgah ground in Hubbali Wednesday on day one of the Ganesh festivals, according to the organisation awarded the event contract by the Hubbali-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

The volunteers arranged close to 40,000 pieces of ‘pedas’ as ‘prashad’ for visitors and some even distributed ‘pulav’, said Sanjay Badaskar, president of Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsav Mahamandali, Hubballi.

The celebrations are taking amid tight security after the Karnataka High Court on August 30 allowed Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsav Mahamandali to erect a Ganesha idol at the “communally sensitive” ground and ruled that there was no title dispute over it unlike the Idgah ground in Bengaluru.

Families of Sidappa Hosmani and Narayana Tagaraguntti, who are pourakarmikas (priests), performed the ‘mahamanglarthi’ (puja) to kick-start the three-day Ganesh festivals which will conclude on Friday.

Badaskar also said that on the eve of Thursday, the families of six people who were killed in a police firing in 1995 during an attempt to hoist the national flag at Idgah maidan will be honoured. “We will be remembering the sacrifice of the BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other karyakartas who sacrificed their lives in their effort to hoist the tricolour in 1995. The campaign to hoist the tricolour across India was in full swing during the mid-90s but it took an ugly turn at Hubbali’s Idgah ground. This Ganesh utsav is the right moment to remember their efforts and honour their valour,” said Badaskar.

A glimpse of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Sanath Prasad)

Meenakshi Mallikarjun, corporator of ward number 57 in Hubbali, said, “People are volunteering themselves to distribute sweets and food to celebrate this historic moment. The reason to invite pourakarmikas to perform the puja is to show inclusivity and to recognise their efforts in keeping the surroundings clean.”

According to a police official, the celebration, so far, has been peaceful and cordial. The police department has deployed around 200 personnel, including one battalion of Rapid Action Force, four platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and two groups of city police as a bandobast around the ground.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram told The Indian Express: “We are on high alert to avoid any untoward incidents for the next two days. So far, the situation is under control and the police bandobast has been equally distributed for other Ganesh pandals and the general law and order purposes.”

The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court had observed that the Idgah ground belonged to the Hubbali-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and that the land had been leased for 999 years to the Anjuman-i-Islam. It said the HDMC, however, still had rights over the use of the land.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:33:56 pm
